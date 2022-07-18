United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $182.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.40. The company has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.62.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

