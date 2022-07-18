United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Cut to $292.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $368.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.20.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $10.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.06. 20,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.63. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 60.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

