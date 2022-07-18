Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at DA Davidson

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

U has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 70.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

