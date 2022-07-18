USDX [Kava] (USDX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $460,805.00

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $105.82 million and $460,805.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004510 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013715 BTC.
- USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.
- Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Coin Profile
USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 108,858,453 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.