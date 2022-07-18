UTU Protocol (UTU) Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, UTU Protocol has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $619,880.82 and $11,619.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
UTU Protocol Coin Profile
UTU Protocol (CRYPTO:UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust.
