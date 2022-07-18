Validity (VAL) Achieves Market Cap of $8.16 Million

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Validity has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $807,410.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00007971 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000909 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.
Validity Profile
Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,623,299 coins and its circulating supply is 4,611,603 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Validity Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.
