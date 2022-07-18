Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 5,665 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after buying an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $225.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

