Vancity Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 1,681.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 120,762 shares during the period. Enviva makes up about 1.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned 0.19% of Enviva worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Trading Up 3.3 %

EVA stock opened at $59.48 on Monday. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89.

Enviva Increases Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enviva news, President Thomas Meth acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas Meth bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $505,508.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,596 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.