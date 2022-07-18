Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases 2,844 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.55.

Mastercard stock opened at $335.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.79. The stock has a market cap of $326.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

