Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after acquiring an additional 93,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.4 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $95.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

