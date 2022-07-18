Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 366 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a report on Friday. KGI Securities lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.60.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $290.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

