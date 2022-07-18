Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 9,908 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 847,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.