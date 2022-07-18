Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.86. 987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,766. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.73.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

