Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 207.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,724. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $63.48 and a 52-week high of $88.85.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.