Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.33. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.62. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

