Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,282 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 43,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 17,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 42,011 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,413.0% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 477,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 445,894 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,104,314. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

