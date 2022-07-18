Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,794 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

