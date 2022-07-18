Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lessened by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.34. 24,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

