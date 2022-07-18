Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Increased by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VBK opened at $202.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

