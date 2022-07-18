Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,598,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,394,000 after purchasing an additional 392,351 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,715.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.44. 14,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,407,979. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.

