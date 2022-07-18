Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,742,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

