Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.25. 3,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.15. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.60 and a 1 year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

