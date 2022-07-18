Verge One Day Trading Volume Reaches $919,627.00 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $59.01 million and $919,627.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00272472 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001453 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,507,981,863 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.