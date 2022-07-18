Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given New $34.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Vericel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.16 and a beta of 1.93. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24.

Insider Activity at Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $170,000.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

