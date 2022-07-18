Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Purchases C$49,787.00 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) Director Judy Ann Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,787.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 6.8 %

VET traded up C$1.77 on Monday, hitting C$27.94. 2,806,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.51. The company has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.02. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.06 and a 12 month high of C$31.80.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.36.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

