Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 257 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 144.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.19.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

