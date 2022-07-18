Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $349,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $148.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

