Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1,997.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,627.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,165. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $399.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.75 and a 200 day moving average of $406.44. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.67 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

