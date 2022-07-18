Versant Capital Management Inc Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,792,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,557,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,514,000 after purchasing an additional 847,980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,273,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,375,000 after purchasing an additional 979,361 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,508,000 after buying an additional 336,165 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after buying an additional 805,907 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.