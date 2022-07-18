Versant Capital Management Inc Has $335,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

