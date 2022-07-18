Versant Capital Management Inc Has $482,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DFAE stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

