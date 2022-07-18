Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 261 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $90.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.