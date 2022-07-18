Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 123,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $83.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $83.75. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $136.61.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

