Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 3,047 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $48.95 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.