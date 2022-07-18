Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 467 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,103 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $30.84 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company.

