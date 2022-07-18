Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $187.37 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

