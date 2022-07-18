Verso 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $44,985.00 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Verso has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $429,743.08 and approximately $44,985.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,134.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.43 or 0.05907415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00021581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001974 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

