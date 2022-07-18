Verso 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $44,985.00 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Verso has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $429,743.08 and approximately $44,985.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,134.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.43 or 0.05907415 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00021581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001974 BTC.
About Verso
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
