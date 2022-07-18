VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FORA. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on VerticalScope and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

VerticalScope Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VerticalScope stock opened at C$9.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$199.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. VerticalScope has a fifty-two week low of C$9.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.76.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

