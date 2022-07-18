VerusCoin (VRSC) 1-Day Volume Hits $44,095.00

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $24.49 million and $44,095.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,166.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.73 or 0.05934168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,410,017 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

