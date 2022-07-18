Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -455.67 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $188,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.