Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VINC shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura I. Bushnell acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura I. Bushnell acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,675.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $34,122.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,256.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $119,172 over the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

