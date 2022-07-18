Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,300 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the June 15th total of 329,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NCV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,740. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCV. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,358,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 469,181 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 301,389 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

