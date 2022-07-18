Visteon (VC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Visteon (NASDAQ: VC):
- 7/18/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $130.00.
- 7/14/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $98.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 7/11/2022 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.
- 6/1/2022 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.
- 6/1/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $137.00.
Visteon Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of VC opened at $107.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.74. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.09.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Visteon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Visteon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
