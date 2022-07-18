Visteon (VC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Visteon (NASDAQ: VC):

7/18/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $130.00.

7/14/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $98.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/11/2022 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

6/1/2022 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

6/1/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $137.00.

Visteon Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VC opened at $107.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.74. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.09.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Visteon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Visteon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Visteon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

