VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) CEO Purchases $95,912.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,179.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,519. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOXX. TheStreet downgraded VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in VOXX International by 157.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 27.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.