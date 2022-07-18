VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VPCB opened at $9.81 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 611,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

