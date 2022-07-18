WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WKME. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $740.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.09. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after buying an additional 339,296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth about $19,046,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth about $14,955,000. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

