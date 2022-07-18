Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $128.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $353.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

