Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 171 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after buying an additional 848,790 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 176,431 shares worth $6,768,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

