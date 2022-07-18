Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $779,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $151.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

