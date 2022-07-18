Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 750 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $146.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.