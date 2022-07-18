Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 750 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Target stock opened at $146.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.
Target Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.
Insider Activity at Target
In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
